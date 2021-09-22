The Russ Parr Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Guess Who’s Joining The New Cast of RHOA + More On AJ Johnson’s Death [WATCH]

Get your fix of “Gary’s Tea” today with some of the hottest news in the headlines, including an update on changes in the cast of Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives Of Atlanta and why comedian Michael Blackson is getting heat for raising money via CashApp to help pay for the funeral expenses of late comedian AJ Johnson.

Also sizzling in Gary’s update for today is Chris Brown, surprisingly on the good side of the news this time around after he spoke out on social media about the treatment of migrant Haitians at the border. Stay tuned until the end for a special “surprise guest” on the show, too!

Check out the news brewing up in “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

