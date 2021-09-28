Fa Sho Celebrity News
NetFlix: Unveiled Its Data Of The Most Popular Shows

Netflix has unveiled it data of the most popular shows for the first time ever!

The first metric takes into account the number of accounts that viewed a certain title in the first 28 days of its release for, at least, two minutes. The other tallied the total amount of hours spent watching a series or movie within the initial 28-day window. Season 1 of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series Bridgerton had the highest number of accounts with 82 million, and the most time viewed with 625 million hours. (LoveBScott)

