NetFlix: Unveiled Its Data Of The Most Popular Shows

Netflix has unveiled it data of the most popular shows for the first time ever!
via Complex:
The first metric takes into account the number of accounts that viewed a certain title in the first 28 days of its release for, at least, two minutes. The other tallied the total amount of hours spent watching a series or movie within the initial 28-day window. Season 1 of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series Bridgerton had the highest number of accounts with 82 million, and the most time viewed with 625 million hours. (LoveBScott)
