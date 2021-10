LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B opens up about losing a lot of blood during her childbirth.

Via Page Six:

In an Instagram Story labeled “Girl Talk,” the “WAP” artist, 28, shared that fans have been complimenting her physique since giving birth, with many assuming she’s already had work done to snap back into shape.

“Everybody is like ‘Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?’” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: