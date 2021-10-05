LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Keshia Knight Pulliam marries her best friend Brad James.

via People:

On Saturday, the 42-year-old The Cosby Show star revealed in an Instagram post that she and her actor beau, 40, said “I do” in an intimate ceremony late last month.

Sharing a series of photographs from her nuptials — which included shots featuring Ella, the 4-year-old daughter she shares with ex-husband Ed Hartwell — Pulliam began the caption of her post, writing, “Last week my life forever changed … I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!” (LoveBScott)

