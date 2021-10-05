LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Can we take a second and talk about this vintage fabulousness that Cardi B is giving?! Our girl is still turning heads in Paris, and each look keeps getting hotter. Recently, Cardi B attended the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry fashion show, in Parish, decked out in an all purple getup that screamed classic.

Cardi B lit up the show in a fitted, ruche purple top, matching purple harem pants/boots, and purple gloves by Richard Quinn, styled by the Kollin Carter of course. The look was accessorized by a 157-carat diamond necklace by Messika Jewelry and purple sunshades that brought the entire vibe together.

Cardi’s hair and makeup also turned up the vintage flare in this look. Hairstylists, Haus of Shee gave Cardi B’s mane a classic beehive and a flip adorned by a purple headband which oozed old Hollywood glam. Her makeup, done by Erika La’ Pearl, was a subtle yet popping look using Pat McGrath cosmetics.

As soon as Cardi unleashed this look on her Instagram page, fans showed major love. One fan referred to Cardi as a “fashion icon” while another fan wrote, “You tore Paris up!”

Can we all agree that Cardi B has officially shut down Paris Fashion Week, and she deserves an award for doing so?

Cardi B Is A Vintage Vibe In An All Purple Richard Quinn Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

