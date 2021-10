LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kountry Wayne chats with Don Juan Fasho about being on the In Real Life Comedy Tour and more!!!

Find out Who do you look up to as a comedian?

How did the “In Real Life Comedy Tour” come about for you?

IF you could do a comedy Verzuz who would you go up against?

Also On 100.3: