Tamar Braxton: Says She Might Make A Come Back To Reality TV

Tamar Braxton said that she could come back to reality tv.

via The Blast:

When asked what was up with the rumors that her family’s show Braxton Family Values was coming back, the singer played coy but let a few key details slip. “Recently you said, ‘hey what if I was to tell you Braxton Family Values was coming back?’” pushed the cameraman.

“What if,” laughed Braxton walking away. He prompted her once again, “And then you said, ‘but not on a foolish network’”. Braxton took the opportunity to clear up a few inconsistencies about her alleged “war” with a particular TV network. (LoveBScott)

