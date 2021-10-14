Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Red Table Talk’ Shines Light On Missing Persons of Color

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith shines a light on missing persons of color.

via People:

Pinkett Smith, 50, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, have opened up their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk as a platform for those searching for missing loved ones.

“Many times people from marginalized communities just don’t have the same access and resources,” the actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “So we really wanted to take this time to amplify that idea and really spotlight families that needed a platform to speak about their missing loved ones.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: