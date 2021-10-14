Fa Sho Celebrity News
Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Red Table Talk’ Shines Light On Missing Persons of Color

Jada Pinkett Smith shines a light on missing persons of color.

“Many times people from marginalized communities just don’t have the same access and resources,” the actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “So we really wanted to take this time to amplify that idea and really spotlight families that needed a platform to speak about their missing loved ones.” (LoveBScott)

