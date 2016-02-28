Watch How President Obama Gets Down During Ray Charles Tribute!!!

0 reads Leave a comment
Let’s just make be clear, we have the coolest President ever! Watch as President, Barack Obama sing a classic during the White House Tribute to the late Ray Charles. Video below.
Your Thoughts?
Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”
On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs
Host of “Community Conversations” Sunday’s 7-8am
On-Air Sunday’s 3-7pm
Follow me on Twitter @JadeWestONaQst
Facebook Jade-West
InstaGram JadeWestONaQst
