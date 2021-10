LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jamie Foxx opens up about his ideas of marriage.

via People:

The actor, 53, spoke to E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday where he said he wasn’t “cookiecutter” while promoting his new book Act Like You Got Some Sense.

“The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” he said. (LoveBScott)

