Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 7 Digit Dialing Is Going Away This Weekend 10 Digit Dialing Will Be Required

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Cincinnati 7 digit dialing is going away this weekend and will be replaced with 10 digit dialing.

Via Fox19

 

The FCC announced the move in February, saying it is due to the implementation of the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

They say the helpline will be able to be reached by dialing 988 on July 16, 2022. Before that date, individuals must dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the helpline.

Related Stories

FCC officials say for the new line to work, 10-digital dialing must be required in 513 and 859 area codes starting Oct. 24

10 Digit , 7 , away , Be , cincinnati , Dialing , Digit , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Going , is , Required , This , weekend , will

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close