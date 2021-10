LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Let’s send prayers out to a motorcyclist that was injured on Paddock road.

Via Fox19

The crash happened around 6:08 p.m. on Laidlaw Avenue at the intersection with Paddock Road.

John Preston Hines, 50, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Laidlaw.

Hines was struck by a 2018 Lexus driven by Danielle Hixon while turning onto Paddock, according to Cincinnati police.

