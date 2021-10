LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beyonce may have another hit on the way. It’s called Be Alive. It’s set to appear on the new Venus and Sarena father’s movie King Richard soundtrack.

Check out the movie trailer below.

If you are a Beyonce fan I know you couldn’t wait for her to drop some new music.

