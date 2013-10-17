CLOSE
Roland Martin on ‘Preachers of LA’: ‘That is Reality’

Oxygen’s show, “Preachers of L.A.” has created a wave of controversy since the premiere episode last week. In the clip below Roland Martin talks with Rahiel Tesfamariam, founder the of Urban Cusp, about the controversial reality TV show and its flashy cast.

“I know many mega-church pastors. I have seen the other side of the church,” Martin stated.  “The reality is: that is reality.”

Do you agree with him, that the show reflects the truth of a segment of the church?

Listen to the full exchange below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10am EST.

