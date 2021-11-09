Cincy
Cincinnati: Child Obesity Numbers Went Up During The Pandemic

According to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center childhood obesity surged during the pandemic.

I know my kids were eating like crazy but I had to make sure they weren’t eating late and eating and laying down.

I also had to make sure that they did their exercises and continue to work out.

BMI is a measure that uses a child’s height and weight to track changes. Researchers looked at BMI changes in children between the ages of 2 and 19 over a 10-year period.

In all, 2,459,554 encounters were analyzed with 712,945 visits in years 2018-21. (Fox19)

