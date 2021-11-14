Basketball
HomeBasketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER PUNCHED IN GAME (Video)

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It was just a regular basketball game until one team player steals a punch off on another player on the opposite team.

In the video, the girl that throws the punch seems to get mad after she tries to shoot the ball but accidently gets tripped. After falls, she gets up and swings on opposite team player. You hear someone in the crowd shouts “you better hit her”. She gets mad and acts like everything is ok then swings on the other player striking her so hard that it causes her to fall over.

Mother of the player that was hit said that her daughter has a bad injury and cannot attend schoo. She event says she might get the cops involved. The teenager girl that landed the punch has been banned from the South Carolina basketball AVAC future games they are the people behind the tournaments.

Do you think the girl should recieve legal punishment?

See the video and learn more about the story here: https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/09/teenage-girl-sucker-punch-girls-youth-basketball-game/

 

avac game , girl punched in basketball game , South Carolina

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close