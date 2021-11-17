Iman Shumpert: Is The First Ex-NBA Player To Reach “Dancing With The Stars” Finals

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to Iman Shumpert on becoming the first ex- NBA player to make it to the Dancing With The Stars finals.

That is a got look for him, what a dope accomplishment.

via: Revolt

On Monday night (Nov. 15), the former Brooklyn Nets player and his partner Daniella Karagach received a 38 out of 40 for their jazz routine to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy.” Following the show, Shumpert spoke to reporters about how he felt making it to the finals. “I kinda invite pressure. It makes for a better moment, and apparently, we are the ‘moment makers’ – Tyra [Banks] gave us that name,” he said. “I think we just sort of lean on doing choreo that is challenging.”

Also On 100.3: