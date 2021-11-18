Tamar Braxton: Says The Person That Broke Into Her House Knew Her

CLOSE
Tamar Braxton is opening-up about someone breaking into her house.
Tamar said on an IG post that she knew who the person was.
via: People
On Wednesday, the 44-year-old singer shared in an Instagram post that the intruder “went through my drawers, broke my mirrors [and] turned my bed upside down” the night prior and said the only thing taken from her residence during the alleged break-in was a safe.
Tamar said:
“This broken, bum ass man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only,” Braxton wrote in a message.
A rep for Braxton said.
Speaking directly to the alleged burglar in her Instagram post, the former The Real co-host said, “I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me.”(LoveBScott)
Also On 100.3: