Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment

According to NBC4i, almost 25 percent of adults in Ohio struggle with mental health issues, according to a new report from Mental Health America.
The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.
Since 2019, Ohio slid from 11th to 25th in the nation’s mental health rankings.
If you or a loved one is also in need help, you can visit a list of these mental health resources:
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues
True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues
1. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.”Source: 1 of 11
2. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas.Source: 2 of 11
3. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school.Source: 3 of 11
4. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts.Source: 4 of 11
5. Lena Dunham is often open about her anxiety and OCD, once saying, “To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I’m glad I did.”Source: 5 of 11
6. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.”Source: 6 of 11
7. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007.Source: 7 of 11
8. Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows.Source: 8 of 11
9. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.”Source: 9 of 11
10. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'”Source: 10 of 11
11. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.”Source: 11 of 11
The Latest:
- Sheree Whitfield’s Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta May Have Just Ended Her Relationship
- Kanye West & Drake Team Up For ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Benefit Concert
- Waukesha Suspect Reportedly Identified As Black Man After Deadly SUV Attack At Wisconsin Parade
- Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti
- Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment
- Centering Wellness and Well-Being, For the Gworls Helps Black Transgender People Show Up On Their Own Terms
- Beyond The Verdict: Coalition Sees Justice For Ahmaud Arbery As A Beginning Of A More Just Georgia
- Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Dance Moves At A Brooklyn Concert In Sparkly Pieces From The Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project Series
- Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Jay-Z Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- UC Football team remains undefeated
Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com