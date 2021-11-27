6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin.

An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin where a local rapper plowed his SUV through a parade injuring dozens.

As a result, five deceased victims include Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

His bail was set at $5 million. Each count, if Brooks is convicted, carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks allegedly tied to run the woman over with his car while she was walking through a gas station parking lot. According to her she experienced multiple incidents with Brooks last month that led to injuries.

Before the Christmas parade, Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance and left the scene prior to driving his SUV through the parade, according to the police chief.

