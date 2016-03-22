Rihanna And Drake Make A Young Girl With Cancer Day #MEGAN

0 reads Leave a comment
While in Miami for a concert Rihanna and Drake took the time to visit a young cancer patient. Drake made sure he plastered the visit all over his social media plus hers as well. Drake also took a video that was too cute. (see below)
#Megan response to all the love shown:
BEST DAY OF MY LIFE! I MET THE LOML 😍💍 He was so sweet & down to earth. Gave me and my family some OVO clothing. BEST DAY EVER. NO LIE. 😍😩😭✊🏼 @champagnepapi LOVE YOU! 💘
Rihanna, Drake And #Megan In Miami
