Rihanna And Drake Make A Young Girl With Cancer Day #MEGAN

While in Miami for a concert Rihanna and Drake took the time to visit a young cancer patient.  Drake made sure he plastered the visit all over his social media plus hers as well.  Drake also took a video that was too cute. (see below)

#Megan response to all the love shown:

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE! I MET THE LOML 😍💍 He was so sweet & down to earth. Gave me and my family some OVO clothing. BEST DAY EVER. NO LIE. 😍😩😭✊🏼 @champagnepapi LOVE YOU! 💘

Check out the video and photo’s below

Rihanna, Drake And #Megan In Miami

Rihanna, Drake And #Megan In Miami

Rihanna, Drake And #Megan In Miami

 

 

Rihanna And Drake Make A Young Girl With Cancer Day #MEGAN was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

