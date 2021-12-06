Fa Sho Celebrity News
Janet Hubert: Star Of Fresh Prince Hospitalized

Let’s keep our prayers up for Janet Hubert aka Aunt Viv from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air she was hospitalized.

She posted the news on her Instagram account.

via: AceShowbiz

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger,” she captioned a picture from her “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion with Will Smith last year. “Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

The original Aunt Viv depicter added, “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost.” (LoveBScott)

