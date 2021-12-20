Fa Sho Celebrity News
Kanye West: Brought Close To 4,000 Toys To Give Out In Chicago

Kanye West

Kanye West is always giving back for the Holiday’s and this year is no different.

Kanye brought close to 4,000 toys for the kids for the holidays.

According to Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman, Ye bought almost all 4,000 toys that were to be donated at a toy drive on Sunday in Englewood—a neighborhood located on the South Side of Chicago, ABC7 reports.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” Coleman told the news outlet. (LoveBScott)

