Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Mary J Blige: Drops Videos For Her New Songs

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Mary J Blige has dropped to new videos… You can check them out below! She shows why she is still the Queen.

 

via: Rap-Up

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul closes out the year with the video for “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled. The celebratory clip finds the 50-year-old superstar looking better than ever as she parties with some of her closest friends including Diddy, Trina, Angie Martinez, Misa Hylton, and Justin Combs.

“I feel good, I feel great, man, I feel amazing,” she sings while sipping on her own Sun Goddess wine. (LoveBScott)

 

 

 

donjuanfasho , drops , fasho celebrity news , For , Her , Mary J. Blige , new , songs , Videos

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close