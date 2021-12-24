Tiffany Haddish: Is Not Happy About What Common Said After Their Break Up

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tiffany Haddish is not a happy camper and what Common said about their break-up.

via: Page Six

The “Night School” star said in a new interview that she was “disappointed” by the rapper’s public comments about their split, as they didn’t align with what he had told her in private.

“I was disappointed,” she said on Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee” (via Entertainment Tonight). “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’” (LoveBScott)

