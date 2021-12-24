Fa Sho Celebrity News
Tiffany Haddish: Is Not Happy About What Common Said After Their Break Up

Tiffany Haddish is not a happy camper and what Common said about their break-up.

The “Night School” star said in a new interview that she was “disappointed” by the rapper’s public comments about their split, as they didn’t align with what he had told her in private.

“I was disappointed,” she said on Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee” (via Entertainment Tonight). “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’” (LoveBScott)

