Cincinnati Mayor test positive for Covid-19

Cincinnati Ohio

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced on Friday in a press release that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after being exposed to someone positive within the week. Cranley says that he is fully vaccinated and had the booster shot, also states he is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“Thankfully, my wife and son have tested negative. I have reached out to everyone I came into contact with this week encouraging them to get tested. Please wear your masks, get vaccinated, and get boosted. I urge everyone to exercise caution this holiday season.”

We wish Mayor Cranley a speedy and full recovery.

 

cincinnati news , Mayor Cranley

