Dr. Dre: Has Reportedly Settled His Divorce From Ex-Wife Nicole Young

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

It looks like Dr. Dre has settled his divorce from his ex-wife Nicole Young.

Dr. Dre will have to pay her $100 Million and she gets to keep 4 cars.

According to the terms, Dre has agreed to pay Nicole $50 million now, and an additional $50 million a year from now.

As it turns out, the prenup that Nicole contested was upheld.

Dre will keep seven of the properties they own together — one in Malibu, two homes in Calabasas, four around Los Angeles — including the former couple’s $100 million Brentwood estate.

 

 

