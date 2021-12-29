Dr. Dre: Has Reportedly Settled His Divorce From Ex-Wife Nicole Young

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Dr. Dre has settled his divorce from his ex-wife Nicole Young.

Dr. Dre will have to pay her $100 Million and she gets to keep 4 cars.

According to the terms, Dre has agreed to pay Nicole $50 million now, and an additional $50 million a year from now.

As it turns out, the prenup that Nicole contested was upheld.

Dre will keep seven of the properties they own together — one in Malibu, two homes in Calabasas, four around Los Angeles — including the former couple’s $100 million Brentwood estate.

