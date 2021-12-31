Fa Sho Celebrity News
Colin Kaepernick: Loses Business Deal Because He Refused To Do The Media Tour

Collin Kaepernick refused to do a media tour for a business deal that was on the table and the deal fell through.

Kaep has been working on many other business projects since he hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016. I think they should let him back in.

What are your thoughts?

