Antonio Brown: Says He Didn’t Quit He Says He Was Cut For Not Playing Hurt

Antonio Brown is opening up about what happened to him on the field the other day. He said he was forced to play on an injured ankle.
via: Uproxx
On Sunday, one of the strangest sagas in the NFL in some time played out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline in the third quarter of what became a comeback win over the Jets in New Jersey.
The Fox cameras cut to Antonio Brown, suddenly shirtless, walking off the field and waving to the crowd. A replay showed Brown ripping off his shoulder pads and throwing his gloves and undershirt into the crowd, appearing to quit the Bucs on the spot in the middle of a drive. Brown then was seen waiting for a car outside the stadium and went to New York, appearing courtside at a Nets game and releasing a song shortly after the entire scene.