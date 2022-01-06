Coronavirus
Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number

According to NBC4i, more than 110,000 Ohio school students and more than 22,000 teachers and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest weekly data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Numbers reflect the week ending the previous Sunday, so this week’s modest increase of 5,559 new cases is lower, because it reflects a time that schools were on winter break.

Ohio K-12 schools have reported 136,082 total cases to ODH since the school year began. Infections were caught in and out of school.

113,310 (83%) cases are students and 22,772 (17%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-school-covid-cases-top-130000-as-numbers-lag-from-winter-break/

 

