LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The newly elected Mayor Aftab Pureval announced that all city employees are required to wear a mask while in city buildings.

It does not matter if you have been vaccinated or not.

Aftab said: “Slowing the spread is absolutely essential in keeping the city functioning,”

How do you feel about this?

Do you think he did the right thing to keep workers safe?