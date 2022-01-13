Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Man Is Dead After A Shooting At A Shell Gas Station In Camp Washington

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A man is dead after a shooting at a shell gas station in Camp Washington. The Police Identified the person shot as 48-year-old Jearid Irvin.

Two Cincinnati police officers were at the intersection of Colerain and Hopple Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they say they saw two people arguing, according to Capt. Craig Gregoire.

The argument continued over to the nearby Shell station, police said.

One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other, Gregoire explained.

Our prayers go out to his family and friends and the sports teams that he coached.

The person that shot him was taken into custody. We have got to stop this violence (Fox19)

Celebrities React To The Shooting Of Alfred Olango
Confidential: Station Rebranding/Logo Update_RD Cincinnati_March 2019
8 photos

A , After , at , camp , cincinnati , dead , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , gas , in , is , man , Shell , Shooting , station , Washington

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close