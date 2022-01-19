Cincy
CPS: Will Return To In-Person Learning On Monday Jan. 24th

It Looks like CPS will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24th.

The board of education voted to have the students back in class.

Due to staff shortages, they went to remote learning last Wednesday.

CPS Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat sent a letter out to families committing to in-person learning on Monday.

“We are ready!” Amat said in the letter.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>CPS will return to in-person learning on January 24! We appreciate everything our teachers and staff, families, partners and students have done to ensure learning has continued while we’ve been in our remote-learning model. Read some reminders here: <a href=”https://t.co/G90foNlKPO”>https://t.co/G90foNlKPO</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/sbukhT78O3″>pic.twitter.com/sbukhT78O3</a></p>&mdash; I Am CPS (@IamCPS) <a href=”https://twitter.com/IamCPS/status/1483545998144253961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 18, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

