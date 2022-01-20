Silk Sonic: Announced Vegas Residency For An Evening With Silk Sonic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you are looking to see Silk Sonic you can see them in Vegas coming up.

They have announced their Vegas residency it’s called an evening with Silk Sonic.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ <a href=”https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij”>https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij</a> <a href=”https://t.co/k0O5cESV4r”>pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r</a></p>— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BrunoMars/status/1483685650486284289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 19, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The concert series kicks off February 25,

Find Silk Sonic’s full residency schedule here.

02/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

02/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

04/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live