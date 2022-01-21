Fa Sho Celebrity News
Bill Cosby: Documentary Is Coming To Showtime

A new Bill Cosby documentary is coming to Showtime.

It’s called “We Need To Talk About Cosby” it will drop on Jan. 30.

The first trailer of the series dropped Thursday and will take a deep dive into the life and career of the disgraced 84-year-old.

“Do not edit this: A lot of people knew,” Eden Tirl says chillingly in the trailer. Tirl is an actress and an accuser of Cosby who alleged that he sexually harassed her.

“Because you can’t do what he did unless you have other people supporting what you’re doing,” she said. (LoveBScott)

