Cincinnati it looks like Omicron could be on its way out of the Nati.

Data was released on Monday by the Health Collaborative.

To see some Data numbers you can Click here.

I say this is a step in the right direction Fasho!

Nothing is better than getting back to our normal lives. But until then please wear your mask!

