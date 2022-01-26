Cardi B: Is Spilling The Tea After Being Awarded Over $4 Million In Slander Lawsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B opens up about winning the lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K.

She was awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees in her lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K, per Billboard.

I don’t know about you but that is a lot of money.

Jurors ruled Tuesday that Kebe is responsible for $1 million in punitive damages, Variety reports. Her company Kebe Studios LLC was ordered to pay an additional $500,000. Kebe will also have to reimburse Cardi for the rapper’s legal costs, which add up to $1,338,753.47. via People:

Word has it Tasha K’s attorney will file an appeal

Here’s what Cardi B had to say.

“I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”

