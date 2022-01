LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Brandy did her thing at the NFC championship game.

She did it while paying tribute to her friend, the late Whitney Houston. She also had on an outfit that was similar to Whitney’s that was amazing!

Brandy dedicated her performance to Whitney Houston. Kelly Rowland even twitted.

“AMEN BRANDY!!!” Kelly Rowland tweeted along with a video of the performance. Snoop Dogg also applauded her powerhouse vocals on Instagram with a series of emojis: “??????????????.”(LoveBScott)