Cincinnati: Duke Energy Called Extra Workers Ahead Of The Storm

Duke Energy called in extra workers ahead of the winter storm that’s on the way.

The storm may cause power outages across the tri-state.

Make sure you go to the store and get yourself and your family some food, so you don’t have to go out in the storm.

Duke Energy officials say.

“As severe winter weather approaches, we’re encouraging customers across our service territories to prepare for possible outages,” said Kevin Morgan, Duke Energy’s general manager for emergency preparedness. “Our team is making preparations to ensure we can restore electricity to impacted customers as soon as possible.” (Fox19)

