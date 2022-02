LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Spike Lee has anohter new joint that he’s directing this time it’s a docuseries with Colin Kaepernick on ESPN.

According to ESPN, Lee will direct a multipart documentary for the network on Kaepernick.

“Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective,” ESPN said in a statement. (LoveBSCott)