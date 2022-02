LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In a recent interview, Hip Hop Rapper and new Mom Nicki Minaj stated on the DJ Buck and Friends Podcast that she will not approve of her son entering the rap game and business.

She talked about the joys of being a new mom and the love she has for her child calling him a “Show off” and “He is the ultimate blessing” but also stated that “I’m not letting him do nothing about no music” What’s your thoughts on this?