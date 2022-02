LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Bengals will hold a Pep Rally tonight at the Paul Brown stadium.

Fans will have the chance to see the coaches and players before they fly out for the BIG GAME on Sunday.

The rally will be shown on the NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Monday.

The tickets are sold out, but if you got your tickets make sure you lookout for the WOSL crew!