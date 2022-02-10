Fa Sho Celebrity News
Bob Saget’s: Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Bob Saget’s death has been revealed.

His cause of death was head trauma.

One month after the Full House star was found dead on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died due to head trauma.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said on Wednesday. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. (People🙂

Remembering Bob Saget, Our Childhood Father From ‘Full House’
