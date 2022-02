LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Diddy was coupled up with his new boo just in time for Vday Weekend.

Diddy’s new boo’s name is Caresha. If they are a couple that’s good for him, it’s good to see people happy!

The two were spotted arriving in the Tortola to celebrate the City Girl’s 29th birthday (Friday, February 11th).

They’ve both been rather coy about their relationship status, but whatever’s going on it’s clear that the two have been hanging out and enjoying each other’s company. (LoveBScott)