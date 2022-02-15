Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Nick Cannon: Says He Wants Mariah Carey Back On His New Song

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Nick Cannon has a new song out called “Alone” and on the song, he says that he wants Mariah Carey back.

As He celebrates Valentine’s Day with his new single “Alone,” an ode to his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Over a sample of Mariah’s “Alone In Love,” Nick reveals that he still has feelings for the mother of his twins.

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at,” he sings on the emotional track.(Rap-Up)

Check out the song below:

20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS)
8 photos

 

back , Carey , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , He , His , Mariah , new , nick cannon , on , Says , song , Wants

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close