Trey Songz Allegedly Accused of Anal Sexual Assault By Third Woman

R&B singer Trey Songz has just been hit with a $20 million lawsuit alleging that he committed sexual assault, filed against him by a woman who claims that he became a “savage rapist”.

According to reports, the allegation against the “Slow Motion” artist was made by a woman referred to as Jane Doe, who claimed that he anally raped her at a house party in Los Angeles, California. The incident allegedly took place at the party which was held on March 24, 2016.

The victim states in the filing that she and Trey Songz did have a consensual sexual relationship prior to the incident and that he had invited her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual relations. It was on the way upstairs that she claimed that he repeatedly asked her if he could “get that a**” to which she refused and requested he stop asking.

In the documents, the victim then said that the singer’s demeanor changed once they entered the bedroom and that he forcibly removed her pants when they got to the room, held her down, and forcibly inserted his penis into her anus. She says that she screamed throughout the attack, begging him to stop and trying to fight him off to no avail. She went on to state that someone did enter the room but quickly left. The filing then reads that once Trey Songz had stopped raping her, she escaped by grabbing her clothes except for her underwear and ran outside to call an Uber. The driver noticed something was wrong and took her to a nearby hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination which showed that she had “severe anal tearing that could require surgery”.

Songz is currently dealing with two other sexual assault cases. A representative for the singer released a statement to TMZ denying the charges saying, “Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.” Attorney Ariel Mitchell is representing the two women who are suing Trey Songz for sexual assault incidents in Miami and New York and denies the accusations by the singer’s camp that he committed witness tampering.

