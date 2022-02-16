According to NBC4i, a Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.
Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.
Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman, The New York Times reported.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/woman-accused-of-using-ppp-loan-to-hire-hitman/
Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com