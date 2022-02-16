Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

According to NBC4i, a Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.

Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.

Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman, The New York Times reported.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/woman-accused-of-using-ppp-loan-to-hire-hitman/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close