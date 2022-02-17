50 Cent: Fans Come To His Defense After Being Fat Shamed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

50 cent fans are not here for the fat-shaming against 50 Cent.

The internet is so harsh. They will try to bash anyone. I’m glad 50 isn’t letting this get to him.

50 Cent has found support in his loyal fans. Many social media users came to the “In Da Club” hitmaker’s defense after many fat-shamed him following his surprise appearance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show. (AceShowbiz)

A fan can to 50’s defense and had this to say.

Defending 50 Cent, one Twitter user penned, “Am I the only one who doesn’t think the 50 Cent fat jokes/memes are funny? Like, we fat-shaming folx for gaining weight during the panny? Not cool.” In the meantime, another fan said, “People calling 50 cent fat and can’t even do a pull-up.”