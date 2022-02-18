LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The hit show Atlanta is coming to an end after season 4 according to Donald Glover.

Glover explained what led to the decision to shut down the five-time Emmy-award-winning show at a Television Critics Association panel ahead of the March 24 premiere for the penultimate season, according to Deadline.

Donald said:

“To be honest, I wanted to end it at Season 2,” the 38-year-old actor, musician, writer, comedian, director and producer said. “Death is natural … When the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. Things start to get weird … you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us.”(LoveBScott)

