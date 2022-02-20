Coronavirus
4th COVID shot: Who will need another booster soon

According to NBC4i, as COVID cases caused by the omicron variant finally start to wane in the U.S., is it time to look ahead to the next variant? And will we need another booster shot to protect us from it?

It’s too soon to determine whether a fourth vaccine dose (or a third dose for the Johnson & Johnson recipients) will be necessary for everyone, the experts we asked said. It’s an answer they acknowledge is frustrating for those concerned about the ever-evolving coronavirus. But there are some things we know about who needs that extra protection now, and what we might expect next.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/4th-covid-shot-who-will-need-another-booster-soon/

 

